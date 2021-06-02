NEW VINEYARD — Police released the identity of a woman who police found dead on the shore of a pond and her husband who called for help on Tuesday after the vehicle they were in went into the water off Miller Road.

The female victim was identified as 43-year-old Collette Daggett and her husband was identified as 42-year-old Wilfred Daggett, according to a release from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. The two were married and lived together in New Vineyard.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner began a post-mortem examination on Collette Daggett on Wednesday. The details from the exam are not being released at this time.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit–South continue to interview witnesses and family regarding the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Wilfred Daggett was taken to the hospital Tuesday and was later released.

According to a news release from the state police on Tuesday, Franklin County investigators received a medical complaint at 10:49 a.m. from a man reporting that his vehicle was submerged in a pond and requested medical assistance for himself and his wife.

Miller Road, which is off Route 234, is in the north end of town near the Somerset County line. It connects with Bog Road, also known as East Barker Road.

When police arrived, they found the body of a woman lying on the shore. She was determined to be deceased by first responders, according to the release. The man was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Related Headlines Police investigate death of woman in New Vineyard

« Previous

Next »

filed under: