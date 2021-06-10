LIVERMORE — Regional School Unit 73 directors Thursday night unanimously approved a 4-day Moose River canoe trip for Spruce Mountain High School students.

The trip is June 28 to July 1 with a preparation day planned for June 26. The cost is $75 per student. Moose River is in Jackman.

“This is a trip I did numerous times while at Mt. Abram High School,” Athletic Director Marc Keller said. “I’ve done it a couple times since I’ve been here. I also took one of our students a couple years ago.”

June 26 would be spent learning about skills needed to be prepared, he said. Dry land canoe strokes, knots, loading canoes on trailers, setting up tents and learning how to cook over an open fire were some he mentioned. Gear for the trip would also be reviewed to ensure necessities were included, Keller said.

“It’s an opportunity to learn,” he noted.

Principal TJ Plourde and teachers Nate Dana and Sikwani Dana have volunteered for the trip. There are about 19 more adult volunteers who’d like to go, he said. It’s hoped 12 students will participate, Keller noted.

Keller said it will be first come, first served — part of developing the Spruce Mountain Outdoor Club. The group has done hikes and snowshoe events, he added.

“The first year we had two kids planning to go, then one had to back out at the last minute,” Keller said of a trip he did with Mt. Abram. “We’d like to get the club started, have an annual trip.”

“I think it’s a great idea,” Director Phoebe Pike said. She suggested providing tick information to all participants since “there’s been an explosion of them.” Keller said that was already planned for Saturday.

Students from the towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls attend Spruce Mountain in Jay.

In other business, July 22 was set as a board meeting if one is needed.

“Normally we don’t have a July meeting,” Superintendent Scott Albert said. “I want to have a date set aside in case something drastically needs to be changed before getting into August.”

Earlier in the meeting, Albert said the state wants to open up schools fully in the fall and is withdrawing all social distancing rules. Nothing has been stated about masks yet, he noted. Removing the three and six foot distance rules would allow the district to return to one bus run with all schools opening at the same time.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Albert said. “I’ll be working on backup plans.”

The board elected Robert Staples and Michael Morrell chair and vice-chair respectively.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: