FARMINGTON — A New Sharon man pleaded guilty Monday to subjecting a woman to unwanted sexual touching on Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilton.
Bertrand D. Poisson, 43, pleaded guilty in Farmington District Court to misdemeanor charges of unlawful sexual touching and criminal trespass, each punishable by up to 364 days in prison.
Justice Michaela Murphy sentenced him to 90 days in jail, all suspended, and one year of probation.
A misdemeanor charge of domestic violence assault was dismissed.
Wilton police conducted an investigation and issued Poisson a summons on the charges in December.
The woman agreed with the sentence and did not want to be in attendance, Assistant District Attorney Kayla Alves said.
Poisson and the woman know each other.
Defense attorney Walter “Woody” Hanstein said his client was intoxicated at the time and regrets that it happened. He told the court Poisson is participating in substance abuse and mental health counseling.
Poisson is co-owner of Western Maine Behavioral Health in Wilton but does not provide services and is not involved in daily operations, according to a representative of the agency.
