LIVERMORE FALLS — A Facebook page will be created to keep residents informed of what is going on in town government and other useful information.

Selectmen had approved the idea previously but wanted a policy in place. The board approved the Social Media Policy on Tuesday. Town Clerk Amy Byron said she used a Maine Management Association policy and made it pertinent to the town.

Byron and Town Manager Amanda Allen will administer it.

Selectmen also welcomed newly elected board members Jim Long and William Kenniston. They join Selectmen Jeff Bryant, Ernie Souther and Rodney Heikkinen.

The board reelected Bryant as chairman and Souther as vice chairman. The latter position has not been filled for several years.

In other business, selectmen set a special board meeting for 6:30 p.m. June 29 at the Town Office. A public hearing will be held on a special amusement permit application for the First Baptist Church on Church Street for a carnival.

The board canceled its July 6 meeting.

The carnival, which will be open to the public, will be held the weekend of July 16, 17 and 18 and will mostly be on church property. There will be a gospel music concert at the Livermore Falls Gazebo, games, snow cones, a dunk tank, food, clowns, entertainment and other activities. Margaret Emery, Ricky Merrill and Pastor Forrest Genthner presented the proposal to the board. Genthner said the church is fully insured for the event.

In other matters, selectmen also reviewed the 2007 version of the Bylaws of the Board of Selectmen. Some changes were made to reflect what is actually happening such as holding selectmen meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Previously, the meetings were held Mondays.

The bylaws will be typed up and be considered by selectmen at the June 29 meeting.

Public Works foreman Bill Nichols said Spencer Group Paving of Turner was the low bidder for paving. The target this year is Searles, Cargill and Vining streets once sewer lines are replaced or repaired. The company bid $78 a ton while St. Laurent & Son of Lewiston bid $84 a ton.

Nichols said this is the fourth year the town has used Spencer Group.

The board also voted to buy two dehumidifiers for the town garage for $10,400 to preserve the building for years to come. The department has about $40,000 left because of a mild winter, Nichols said. There was only 60 inches of snow. The cost for dehumidifiers will come from this year’s budget.

