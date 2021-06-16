FARMINGTON — The Franklin County commissioners will return to 10 a.m. meetings for the summer and are expected to meet in their regular meeting room on the main floor of the county building from now on.

They changed the time to 3 p.m. in January to accommodate Commissioner Lance Harvell’s schedule as a school teacher in Maine School Administrative District 58 in the Phillips area. Harvell, who resides in Farmington, made the suggestion at Tuesday’s meeting because school is out for the summer and the time can return to the afternoon when it resumes.

Commissioners also set a meeting for 10 a.m. on June 24, to review and vote on the Budget Advisory Committee’s budget. The budget panel will hold another meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at the courthouse to clarify its motion on program grants. In the proposed nearly $7. 1 million budget for 2021-22, the committee had discussed requesting commissioners to take the $58,001 raised in 2018-19 and 2019-20 out of undesignated funds, but did not word the motion that way. The money is to pay three nonprofit organizations who did not receive all of the county’s appropriation in those years.

An additional $5,000 was included in the $86,701 program grants budget that was passed, but only $81,701 was needed. The committee will also review anticipated revenues to offset the budgets.

In other business, commissioners also agreed to carryover $73,114.69 from the current Sheriff’s Office budget because two Ford Responder trucks ordered in the fall last year have not been received. The vehicles are on back order because there is a shortage of microchips, Chief Deputy Steven Lowell told commissioners. There is also a back order related to ammunition for firearms, in which $1,208.25 is included in the carryover.

Other carryovers approved were $4,500 from the part-time clerical line in the Register of Probate budget and $4,400 from the Register of Deeds budget to start a reserve account for processing images on microfilm. They also approved $1,500 be carried over from the part-time line of the commissioners’ budget to offset salaries for Financial Manager Vickie Braley and human resources/administrative assistant, Tiffany Baker. Baker was hired in May.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: