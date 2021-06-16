LIVERMORE FALLS — Following an executive session Tuesday night, selectmen unanimously approved the Town Manager Amanda Allen to hire a full-time treasurer, she said Wednesday.

The board had approved hiring a part-time position in May.

Allen has been the treasurer for some time but wants to focus on town manager duties. She was hired in May as full-time manager.

She planned to post the position Wednesday, she said.

 

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
livermore falls, local government
Related Stories
Latest Articles