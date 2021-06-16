LIVERMORE FALLS — Following an executive session Tuesday night, selectmen unanimously approved the Town Manager Amanda Allen to hire a full-time treasurer, she said Wednesday.
The board had approved hiring a part-time position in May.
Allen has been the treasurer for some time but wants to focus on town manager duties. She was hired in May as full-time manager.
She planned to post the position Wednesday, she said.
