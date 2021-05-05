LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen approved on Tuesday hiring the interim town manager as the new full-time town manager.

The board also authorized Allen to hire a part-time code enforcement officer and treasurer.

Amanda Allen, who has been interim town manager since late July, was hired Tuesday night following an executive session as full-time town manager, Allen said Wednesday.

She was given a three-year contract with a starting salary of $72,000, she said.

Allen currently holds several positions including town clerk, treasurer, sewer clerk and general assistance director.

Selectmen authorized her to hire a part-time treasurer for 24 hours a week and a full-time sewer clerk for between 32 to 40 hours a week.

The board also accepted the resignation of Rob Overton, the code enforcement officer. His last day is May 16. Allen will advertise the position that would be for 15 hours a week on Maine Municipal Association’s website.

Allen said selectmen also authorized a stipend of $1,250 a month for the Public Works Department foreman Bill Nichols to oversee operations at the Transfer Station, landfill and buildings. The stipend is to compensate him for all of the calls he gets on evenings, weekends and being the go-to person, she said. Nicholas already oversees the operation.

In other business, Christine Fournier, administrative director of the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, asked permission to hold a scaled-down History Night in the downtown area. The event which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 21, was canceled last year because of COVID-19, she said.

There would only be one band and it would be located in the parking lot of Androscoggin Valley Medical Arts Center on Main Street. Fournier is in the early planning stages because she wanted to make sure Selectmen approved of the event being held.

They would plan to spread everything out.

The event traditionally offers a car show. Allen suggested that instead of having it on Main Street, it could be held in the parking lot behind the Town Office and near the gazebo.

On a very good year, Fournier said they probably gather 200 to 250 people. In general, it is the older population that attend.

Organizers would follow Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. They would also encourage people to wear masks outside. The governor lifted the state’s outdoor mask rules in late April.

“We are going to try and keep it all outside,” Fournier said.

She did not know of any event that would be held inside except if people went in to eat at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant.

A public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. on May 18 for the organization to get a special amusement permit.

