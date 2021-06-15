LIVERMORE — Voter turnout was light for the annual Town Meeting held by referendum ballot vote on Tuesday, June 8.

“There were 153 votes in all,” Town Clerk Renda Guild said when she shared the results after the polls had closed. “All budget articles passed easily.”

In the only contested election, Randy Ouellette received 100 votes and Brett Poisson 51 for a two-year term as selectperson. Brett Deyling was elected to the three-year term that had been held by Benjamin Guild. Deyling was unopposed.

Incumbent Andrew Sylvester was elected to another three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors. Mark Holt received three write-in votes for the other three-year term while Debora Levensailor, Lynn Mercier and Cynthia Young each received two write-in votes.

Voters Tuesday approved amendments to the town’s medical marijuana ordinance by a vote of 91 to 59.

Related Livermore resident questions changes to medical marijuana ordinance

Among the amendments were making all required distances within the ordinance consistent. The distances have increased from 500 to 1,000 feet. The ordinance was adopted Aug. 11, 2020.

Elected officials’ terms of office were changed to coincide with the annual Town Meeting by a vote of 127 to 24. Selectpersons recently voted to change the date of the annual Town Meeting from June to April.

A citizen’s initiative to accept the secret ballot process for the election of selectmen, Town Clerk, school board members and consideration of referendum questions passed 118 to 34. With its passage, future annual Town Meetings will be held by referendum ballot vote instead of the in-person style held prior to COVID-19.

Changing the treasurer from an elected position to appointed was authorized 94 to 57. The change will take effect at the end of the current elected term.

Earlier in the day Guild said voter turnout was low with just over 80 casting their ballots by 2:30 p.m.

“It’s a very slow poll process today,” she said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: