LIVERMORE FALLS — A Livermore woman is accused of kicking, slapping and trying to bite a police officer several times, after she was found Wednesday lying on the ground near 73 Main St.

Lt. Joseph Sage responded to the scene at 12:45 p.m. and found Cynthia Kenyon, 59, lying on the ground and a teenager standing near her crying, police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Thursday.

Kenyon was out on bail, charged with assaulting two state troopers and refusing to submit to arrest Jan. 9 during a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife on Cote Road in Livermore. An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted her June 8 and she was formally charged with two felonies, assault on an officer and assault, and a misdemeanor of refusing to submit to arrest.

On Wednesday, Sage arrested her on a felony charge of assault on an officer and a misdemeanor charge of violating condition of release, Steward said.

When Sage found Kenyon, he tried to arrest her she became “very combative,” Steward said. Her bail conditions from the January arrest prohibit her from having or consuming alcohol and illegal drugs.

Steward said Kenyon kicked, slapped and attempted to bite Sage, who asked for help from the Jay Police Department. Kenyon kicked Sage and tried to kick Jay police Sgt. Russell Adams and attempted to bite both officers when they put her in the cruiser.

Sage drove her to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston to be evaluated. He asked Steward, who had been signing documents at a Lewiston court, for help getting out of the cruiser and into the hospital. When they tried, Kenyon was combative and laid down on the sidewalk in front of the hospital. Police brought a wheelchair to get her inside and once there she allegedly tried to bite officers and staff, the chief said.

Once medical staff released her, Livermore Falls police took her to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where she is being held without bail until she appears before a judge Friday.

A conviction on the felony charges related to the Livermore Falls case each carry a penalty of up to five years in prison. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to 364 days in prison.

« Previous

filed under: