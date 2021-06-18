Husson



BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Spring 2021 President’s List at Husson University. Students who make the President’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Natalie C. Luce of Jay, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science program.

Alexa R. Perkins of Jay, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Corey A. Rogers of Jay, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Kimberly G. Seitz of Jay, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Brady Walp of Jay, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Samantha Annabelle Woodcock of Kingfield, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing management program.

Leonardo J. Perez of Rangeley, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Ethan W. Hunt of Temple, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in audio engineering program.

