PERU — When the Peru Select Board meets on Monday, they will discuss if the time is right to reopen the Town Office to the public.
On the agenda is a discussion on opening the clerk’s office at the Town Office to the public. Currently, the public is using the window outside to conduct town business.
New Select Board member Gail Belyea asked, “When can people actually come into the building?…Resume where we were pre-covid?”
Board Chair Raquel Welch responded, “That’s up to the board.”
It was noted that the Governor’s State of Emergency will expire on June 30.
The June 28 meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Office.
