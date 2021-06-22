Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda

6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Zoom link – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86217844601?pwd=dDlkSDJkcDdEQjNCRzJkWjQ0M1FtUT09

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

VI. Presentations

A. RSU 9’s summer and planning for 21/22 school year – Laura Columbia

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from June 8, 2021

● Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee reports – none

A. Operations

B. Personnel & Finance

C. Educational Policy

D. Drop-Out Prevention

IX. New Business

A. First reading of board policy AC: nondiscrimination/equal opportunity and

affirmative action

New draft policy – AC current policy – AC

B. First reading of board policy CBI: evaluation of the superintendent and

accompanying superintendent evaluation tool

C. Approve new hires

● Motion to approve the new hires as presented by interim Superintendent

Poulin in her report

D. Authorization of Superintendent to hire professional staff through the

summer

● Motion to approve the Superintendent to hire professional staff through the

summer

E. Line item transfer request

● Motion to approve the line item transfer requests as proposed by Kris

Pottle

F. Student laptop refresh – Apple financial services master lease

purchase agreement

● Motion to approve the master lease purchase agreement with Apple

Financial dated July 15, 2021 as proposed by Jeff Brazee

G. Computation and declaration of votes

● BE IT VOTED: That the computation and declaration of votes dated June

8, 2021 and attached hereto be approved; That the Computation and

Declaration of Votes be entered upon the records of Regional School Unit

No. 9; That a certified copy of the computation and declaration of votes

be sent to each of the municipal clerks within the RSU; and that the

foregoing computation and declaration shall be signed by a majority of

the School Board, and that these signatures may be made electronically,

by execution of counterparts, or in person at the convenience of the

members of the school board.

H. Assessment warrants and installment schedules

● Motion that the warrant for assessment of tax and the assessment

schedule and notice of installments for each member municipality

prepared by the treasurer for fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 be

approved and be issued in form presented to this meeting; and that the

treasurer be authorized and directed to deliver to each member

municipality its warrant for assessment of tax and its assessment

schedule and notice of installments.

X. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(D) – labor contract update for

the support staff’s bargaining unit

● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) –

labor contract update for the support staff’s bargaining unit

XI. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS

July 13, 2021 – 6:30pm – Location TBD

July 27, 2021 – 6:30pm – Location TBD

COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Operations – July 6, 2021 – 5:00pm – Location TBD

Personnel & Finance – July 6, 2021 – 6:00pm – Location TBD

Educational Policy – July 6, 2021 – 7:00pm – Location TBD

