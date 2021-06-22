Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Zoom link – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86217844601?pwd=dDlkSDJkcDdEQjNCRzJkWjQ0M1FtUT09
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
VI. Presentations
A. RSU 9’s summer and planning for 21/22 school year – Laura Columbia
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from June 8, 2021
● Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee reports – none
A. Operations
B. Personnel & Finance
C. Educational Policy
D. Drop-Out Prevention
IX. New Business
A. First reading of board policy AC: nondiscrimination/equal opportunity and
affirmative action
New draft policy – AC current policy – AC
B. First reading of board policy CBI: evaluation of the superintendent and
accompanying superintendent evaluation tool
C. Approve new hires
● Motion to approve the new hires as presented by interim Superintendent
Poulin in her report
D. Authorization of Superintendent to hire professional staff through the
summer
● Motion to approve the Superintendent to hire professional staff through the
summer
E. Line item transfer request
● Motion to approve the line item transfer requests as proposed by Kris
Pottle
F. Student laptop refresh – Apple financial services master lease
purchase agreement
● Motion to approve the master lease purchase agreement with Apple
Financial dated July 15, 2021 as proposed by Jeff Brazee
G. Computation and declaration of votes
● BE IT VOTED: That the computation and declaration of votes dated June
8, 2021 and attached hereto be approved; That the Computation and
Declaration of Votes be entered upon the records of Regional School Unit
No. 9; That a certified copy of the computation and declaration of votes
be sent to each of the municipal clerks within the RSU; and that the
foregoing computation and declaration shall be signed by a majority of
the School Board, and that these signatures may be made electronically,
by execution of counterparts, or in person at the convenience of the
members of the school board.
H. Assessment warrants and installment schedules
● Motion that the warrant for assessment of tax and the assessment
schedule and notice of installments for each member municipality
prepared by the treasurer for fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 be
approved and be issued in form presented to this meeting; and that the
treasurer be authorized and directed to deliver to each member
municipality its warrant for assessment of tax and its assessment
schedule and notice of installments.
X. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(D) – labor contract update for
the support staff’s bargaining unit
● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) –
labor contract update for the support staff’s bargaining unit
XI. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS
July 13, 2021 – 6:30pm – Location TBD
July 27, 2021 – 6:30pm – Location TBD
COMMITTEE MEETINGS
Operations – July 6, 2021 – 5:00pm – Location TBD
Personnel & Finance – July 6, 2021 – 6:00pm – Location TBD
Educational Policy – July 6, 2021 – 7:00pm – Location TBD
