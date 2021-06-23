FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee voted Wednesday to approve a $7 million budget for 2021-22.

The panel members clarified that of the $86,701 approved on June 9 for program grants, they are requesting commissioners take $58,001 owed to three nonprofits to be taken from the county’s undesignated fund. The total of $58,001 was raised in two budget years for Western Maine Community Action, Western Maine Transportation Services and SeniorsPlus.

Commissioners did not give $18,000 to the community action agency in the 2018-19 budget and $30,000 in 2019-20 budget. They also did not give $10,000 raised in 2019-20 to Western Maine Transportation Services and $1 raised as a place holder for SeniorsPlus the same year to allow the agency to return the following year to request funding.

The committee is also requesting commissioners remove an additional $5,000 factored into the program grant budget inadvertently on June 9 because of a mathematical error.

The combined $63,001 is not included in the budget.

Of the $7 million budget, $4.7 million is for county government and $2.3 million is for the jail. The total budget represents an increase of $215,987 over the current budget. Of that amount, the jail budget reflects an increase of $52,919.

The budget will go before commissioners for consideration at 10 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the county building. To make a change to the advisory panel’s budget, it will take all three commissioners to vote in favor. If an amount is changed, it will go back to the budget committee and it will require a vote of six of the nine members to override the commissioners’ change.

The budget committee also approved $716,000 in revenue with $175,000 of it coming from the county’s undesignated fund to offset the county government side of the budget. The anticipated jail revenues were not known on Wednesday but using $187,592 in anticipated revenues, which has been the same for at least a couple of years, the committee approved that to offset the jail budget.

