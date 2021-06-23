LIVERMORE — Town Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller shared details Tuesday with selectpersons about a meeting that morning with owners of Barnyard All Terrain and others regarding numerous emergency calls to the business recently.

Representatives from the State Police, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife attended the meeting, Miller said.

During the weekend of June 4 to 6, law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel were tied up with incidents at the Boothby Road business, where a mud run was taking place. Paid attendance that weekend was roughly 1,700.

Deputy Sheriff William Gagne previously reported that in one case Derek Campbell, 35, of Wilton and Jason Ouellette, 44, of Farmington were each issued summonses on a charge of disorderly conduct after a camper received about $3,000 damage. In another case, a girl sent a Facebook message to someone indicating she needed help and when deputies arrived she was highly intoxicated. Other reports were of a 26-year-old man with a broken leg or ankle, a woman who reportedly had been drinking and might try to leave the venue, and the theft of a phone, Gagne said.

Deputies, fire departments and emergency medical services from Turner Rescue and NorthStar EMS were called to the site, Gagne said.

Josh Lovewell owns and operates the venue with his father, David, and mother, Jill.

Tuesday’s meeting focused on operating the business without taxing local emergency medical services, Miller said.

“It was a pretty good round-table discussion,” he said. “It was very positive.”

Communication with the staff, hired security, law enforcement and first responders is key to ensure response for injuries or other problems, he added.

Suggestions for improvements included lights, a possible streetlight and informational signs about events and traffic, he said.

“The owners were very receptive to that,” Miller added.

Barnyard All Terrain plans to hire an additional sheriff’s deputy to help coordinate calls during events, Selectperson Tracey Martin said. “They’re already hiring 12 private security; they have nurses on site.”

There were four EMS calls and 13 Sheriff’s Office calls that weekend, Martin said. The State Police ran a traffic detail and had 64 traffic stops, she added.

Signs in the past have been taken down by the Maine Department of Transportation, Martin said, so the owner needs to coordinate with the state and talk to Central Maine Power about getting a streetlight installed, she added.

“Some good suggestions came from the State Police,” Miller said. “One was setting up markers, stones, quadrants so if there is a call they can respond efficiently.”

“We had a good meeting today with Dave,” Livermore Fire Chief Donald Castonguay said. “Our guys know where everything is. We’re going to respond, will go to the front gate and they’ll take us to where we need to be.”

He said crowds and alcohol were issues. “I can’t risk my guys for that,” he said.

“Overall the meeting was productive,” Miller said.

Related Headlines Androscoggin County deputies respond to numerous calls at all terrain park, camp sites in Livermore

« Previous

filed under: