LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls update week of June 13 — Through the month of June we have and will continue to study the story of Jeremiah. His mission was not easy, but was it a success? The people of Judah did not listen to Jeremiah and Jerusalem was destroyed. However, Jeremiah did listen to God. Listening to God is the ultimate success. Too often we measure our actions by human terms rather than Divine. This week, reflect on your own life and see which terms have you met? Human or Divine? How can you be successful in the eyes of our Lord?

We had a wonderful New Members’ Class wrap up on June 13. Three new members will be joining the church on July 18. Their joining will wrap up our Three Day Revival- July 16, 17, and 18.

On July 16, Brad White will perform at the Livermore Falls Gazebo behind the Town Office at 7 p.m. There will be free popcorn and drinks available. July 17, there will be a carnival here at First Baptist Church (25 Church St. LF) from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. There will be a bounce house, games, and local vendors. If you would like to have a vendor booth, please call the church at 897-2656 for a form. There will be a public supper at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Brad White will be at the church for an outdoor concert.

July 18 will wrap up the Three Day Celebration with baptisms and gospel music – all of it is fun you won’t want to miss.

The Week Ahead: Monday- Carnival Committee at 3 p.m., at First Baptist. You can join via Zoom at https://ministrelife.zoom.us/j/9495294337

Tuesday- Bible Study at 10am- https://ministrelife.zoom.us/j/9495294337. This is the same login as what is in your bulletin.

Thursday-Choir Practice at 1 p.m.- There is still plenty of room to join.

