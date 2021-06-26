LIVERMORE — Androscoggin County deputies are investigating a Saturday morning fatal crash in the 900 block of River Road.

The crash was reported at 5:34 a.m. and involved a single vehicle that went off the road, collided with a tree and caught on fire, according to a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

Crews from the Livermore and Livermore Falls fire departments also responded.

A crash reconstructionist from the Sheriff’s Office is on scene is assisting with the investigation. As in all crashes the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and District Attorney’s Office have been notified as well. At this time the office is not releasing any information about the victim so that proper notification of the family can be made.

