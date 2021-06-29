DIXFIELD — After a long discussion, the Dixfield Board of Selectmen on June 21 found a way to honor Norine Clarke (board chairwoman who passed away this past May 4 at the age of 81).

What took so long was that Clarke was involved in so many different aspects of her community.

Town Manager James McLamb began the discussion by noting he’d had several people come in or call that they’d like to do something for Clarke.

“I agree, based on the amount of years and effort she put into the town,” he said.

Clarke said one idea was naming the town office after her, or maybe a bench or doing a plaque.

Selectman Ricky Davis said, “This is a really good idea.”

He then made a motion to change the name of the town office to the Norine Clarke Memorial Town Office. It was not seconded, in favor of having more discussion.

Selectman Peter Holman asked about other options.

Chairman Norman Mitchell said perhaps naming the town gazebo after Clarke, or something around the Dixfield Outdoor Market, which she was a big part of.

Holman added the Clarke also had a lot of interest in the town’s parks. “Personally, I’d rather see something there.”

He then made a motion that the town have a plaque made and also make a donation in her name.

Mitchell asked where the money would be donated.

One thought was to have $500 be used to go the Dixfield Economic Development Committee to support the Outdoor Market.

However, McLamb stated he doesn’t believe anyone is involved with Outdoor Market at this time.

“Four days after I started, they (DEDC) returned everything to the Town Office — all of their books, all their financials, signs, a bunch of golf balls.”

Davis then suggested donating the money for books for the library. This was another area of interest for Clarke.

The board the voted to make a $500 donation to the Ludden Library in memory of Norine Clarke, and to place a plaque for her at the gazebo in the town square. The plaque will honor Clarke for a lifeline of service to the Town of Dixfield.

Funding for this will come of the town’s contingency fund.

In other business, Holman, who is beginning another three-year term, announced to the board and the audience that he is doing fine following a recent health scare.

The board welcomed new selectman Richard Pickett to the board. Pickett, who is a local state representative, was unable to attend as he was at a legislative session at the State House.

