WELD — Webb Lake Association (WLA) is holding several fundraisers this summer, two of which will be on Saturdays, July 3 and Aug. 7.

On those dates, a pontoon boat will be located near the Association’s test site buoy, found at the deepest spot on Webb Lake. From 9 a.m. until gone, coffee and donuts will be available from the boat by donation.

The fundraiser was held last year since nothing else could be done because of the pandemic, organizer Lise Conant said Tuesday, June 29. It was a success so we decided to do it again this year, she noted.

Proceeds will be used for WLA activities that help care for the lake.

For more information, contact Conant at 207-585-2441.

