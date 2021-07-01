United Way of the Tri-Valley Area held its inaugural Five Card Float on Saturday, June 26. Participants floated down the Sandy River from Fairbanks Bridge to Farmington’s Department of Health and Human Services. Participants were tasked with collecting a full poker hand dealt along various points of the river. Winners left with a cash prize or a kayak. United Way said all proceeds will go back to the community. Photo courtesy of Andrew Rothert

