Regional School Unit 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87349617954?pwd=NHRERlZFWkpGcmhjdzVmaC9KS2dadz09
I. Call to order and declaration of a quorum – superintendent
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Reorganization of the board – superintendent
A. Election of officers
1. Board chair
2. Vice chair
IV. Public comment
V. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) to discuss employment of
officials
● Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) to
discuss employment of officials
VI. Report of the chairperson
A. Committee assignment requests (see 20-21 assignments here)
B. Good news stories from Board / Administrators
VII. Superintendent’s report – Christian Elkington
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
B. MBHS Athletics Hall of Fame
C. Superintendent’s office reorganization proposal
D. Proposal for finalizing summer accrual plan early
VIII. Presentations
IX. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from June 22, 2021
B. Committee report outs and minutes
1. Operations committee – July 6, 2021
2. Personnel & Finance – July 6, 2021
3. Educational Policy – July 6, 2021
4. Drop-Out Prevention –
● Motion to approve consent agenda
X. New business
A. First reading of board policy GBEC: drug-free workplace
B. First and final reading of board policy GBP: earned paid leave
● Motion to approve draft policy GBP: earned paid leave as the first and
final reading
C. Approve proposal for finalizing summer accrual plan
● Motion to approve the proposal for finalizing the summer accrual plan as
presented by the superintendent in his report
D. Assistant business manager
● Motion to approve the assistant business manager candidate as proposed
by the superintendent in his report
E. Approve administrator contracts
● Motion to approve the administrator contracts
XI. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) to discuss compensation of
officials
● Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) to
discuss compensation of officials
XII. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS
July 27, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
August 10, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
COMMITTEE MEETINGS
Operations – August 3, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Personnel & Finance – August 3, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Educational Policy – August 3, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD
