Regional School Unit 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87349617954?pwd=NHRERlZFWkpGcmhjdzVmaC9KS2dadz09

I. Call to order and declaration of a quorum – superintendent

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Reorganization of the board – superintendent

A. Election of officers

1. Board chair

2. Vice chair

IV. Public comment

V. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) to discuss employment of

officials

● Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) to

discuss employment of officials

VI. Report of the chairperson

A. Committee assignment requests (see 20-21 assignments here)

B. Good news stories from Board / Administrators

VII. Superintendent’s report – Christian Elkington

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

B. MBHS Athletics Hall of Fame

C. Superintendent’s office reorganization proposal

D. Proposal for finalizing summer accrual plan early

VIII. Presentations

IX. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from June 22, 2021

B. Committee report outs and minutes

1. Operations committee – July 6, 2021

2. Personnel & Finance – July 6, 2021

3. Educational Policy – July 6, 2021

4. Drop-Out Prevention –

● Motion to approve consent agenda

X. New business

A. First reading of board policy GBEC: drug-free workplace

B. First and final reading of board policy GBP: earned paid leave

● Motion to approve draft policy GBP: earned paid leave as the first and

final reading

C. Approve proposal for finalizing summer accrual plan

● Motion to approve the proposal for finalizing the summer accrual plan as

presented by the superintendent in his report

D. Assistant business manager

● Motion to approve the assistant business manager candidate as proposed

by the superintendent in his report

E. Approve administrator contracts

● Motion to approve the administrator contracts

XI. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) to discuss compensation of

officials

● Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) to

discuss compensation of officials

XII. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS

July 27, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

August 10, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Operations – August 3, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Personnel & Finance – August 3, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Educational Policy – August 3, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD

