BELGRADE – Hammond Lumber Company (Hammond) has been awarded the National Safety Council’s (NSC) 2021 Occupational Excellence Achievement Award in fifteen of its branches for outstanding safety. The award goes to NSC member companies that keep their Lost Workday Case Incident Rate better than or equal to 50% of the Bureau of Labor Standards rate for their NAICS code in the past calendar year.

Hammond had fifteen branches recognized by NSC for occupational excellence, a reflection of the company’s dedication to safety. The fifteen branches include, Auburn, Bangor, Belfast, Belgrade, Boothbay Harbor, Bucksport, Calais, Camden, Cherryfield, Damariscotta, Ellsworth, Fairfield, Farmington, Greenville, and Rockland.

“There is no better testament to our commitment to safety than this outstanding performance during these most trying of times”, says Bruce Pelletier, vice president of safety and risk management for Hammond. “This speaks volumes about the people that make up this company and their dedication.”

In Belgrade, Hammond’s headquarters, the branch won the NSC’s Million Work Hours Award after going more than one million consecutive hours between February 11, 2005 and April 19, 2008 without a job-related injury or illness that resulted in lost time. More recently Belgrade has received a second NSC Million Work Hours Award after going 2,003,623 consecutive hours between May 24, 2012 and December 31, 2018 without job related injuries or illness that resulted in lost time.

Hammond Lumber Company is the largest lumber and building materials retailer in Maine and the 21st largest ProSales dealer in the country. Hammond has 820 employees and 21 locations across Maine. Committed to workplace safety, the lumber company has received numerous accolades, including 2020 ProSales Dealer of the Year and the National Safety Council’s 2020 Industry Leader Award. The company’s locations include, Auburn, Bangor, Bar Harbor, Belfast, Belgrade, Blue Hill, Boothbay Harbor, Brunswick, Bucksport, Calais, Camden, Cherryfield, Ellsworth, Damariscotta, Fairfield, Farmington, Greenville, Machias, Portland, Rockland and Skowhegan. To learn more about Hammond, visit www.hammondlumber.com.

