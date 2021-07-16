Saint Michael’s

COLCHESTER, VT— Leela J. Hornbach of Wilton (04294) graduated May 13 from Saint Michael’s College with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience. On a perfect day for its first outdoors Commencement since 1979, Saint Michael’s welcomed several hundred vaccinated and distanced guests as nearly 300 members of the still-larger 437-member Class of 2021 graduated during separate morning and afternoon ceremonies to meet state COVID safety guidelines. The graduates’ perseverance through a pandemic was a recurring theme in remarks from speakers at the two nearly identical 90-minute ceremonies, the morning one for those receiving bachelor of arts degrees, while the afternoon ceremony was for bachelor of science and master’s degree recipients. Including August/December 2020 graduates, degrees conferred to the Class of 2021 at the College’s 114th Commencement include: 91 master’s, 151 B.S’s., and 195 B.A.’s. Of those, 305 were expected to attend the two Thursday ceremonies – both of which were livestreamed so families or non-present graduates at home could watch via a College website link. Several hundred signed in to watch each livestream.

filed under: