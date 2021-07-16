Franklin County Animal Shelter is still taking extra precautions during these uncertain times. They are doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. Adoptions are still available, by appointment only. Please email your appointment request to [email protected] . This weeks pets are:

Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

Faye, Female, 4 to 6 Years: Hi there, my name is Faye. I am a sweet but shy girl who is still adjusting to my new surroundings here at the shelter.

Harper, Lab Mix, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Meet Harper! Harper is a sweet girl and active girl who loves being outside and always enjoys being on the go! Playing fetch is absolutely her most favorite past time. She is very active and high energy and would love to find a home that can keep up with her energy levels. She loves going on walks, but she does need some more practice and patience with her leash manners. She has done well in the car with shelter staff and seems to enjoy car rides. Harper does have a significant prey drive and she will need to find a home without other animals. Due to her energetic and exuberant temperament, she would be best suited for a home without small children.

