FARMINGTON — Two drivers complained of pain after their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on Wilton Road near KFC.

Elizabeth Tietjen, 72, of Farmington was traveling south toward Wilton when Colby Ryder, 83, of Strong, attempted to turn left from the northbound lane into KFC, Farmington officer Jeff Brann said.

Tietjen received a minor laceration on her hand and complained of abdominal pain. She was wearing a seat belt. Ryder complained of chest pain because of the seat belt he was wearing, Brann said.

Tietjen’s 2014 Nissan Altima received front-end damage and Ryder’s 2011 Buick Enclave received passenger side damage.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel checked both drivers, who declined to go by ambulance to a hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, which is also Routes 2 and 4.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department provided traffic control.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: