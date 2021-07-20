LIVERMORE FALLS — Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt told selectmen Tuesday that because of immediate corrective action the state is not expected to fine the town over raw sewage from a broken main getting into Clay Brook this month.

While checking the four pump stations July 6, Holt discovered the station in the Shuy Corner area on Route 133/Park Street was pumping sewage into the brook that runs under the road near The Lunch Pad restaurant and eventually drains into the Androscoggin River.

About 18 houses, plus PalletOne, a bakery and other businesses are on the sewer line.

C.H. Stevenson Inc. of Wayne troubleshot the problem and made the repair, Holt said. It was the first time

Holt checked the station since becoming the new superintendent in June. He is also the superintendent of the Jay Sewer Department.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was notified immediately, Holt said, and a tank truck from Jay and Vortex Co. in Livermore took care of the wastewater while repairs were made.

When the break couldn’t be found by July 7, and while DEP representatives were on site, it was decided to run a new main and reconnect to the existing main, Holt said.

The brook was drained and a large amount of sewage found along the stream bed was cleaned by Vortex’ vacuum truck.

Once the main was installed the site was restored.

Though not all of the bills are in, Holt said, the cost so far is $33,456. The money will come from Sewer Department funds, Town Manager Amanda Allen said.

Holt has established a routine of checking pump stations twice a week.

He commended the companies involved for getting the job done correctly.

Board Chairman Jeffrey Bryant told Holt, “you have to put a little kudos on yourself” for getting the job done.

Holt said he believed the main was broken and sewage was being pumped into the brook for some time.

Allen said it was an incredible job done by everybody involved, including department staff. It could have been a lot worse, she said.

