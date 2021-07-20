LIVERMORE — Selectpersons voted Tuesday night to approve a paving bid from Pike Industries of Fairfield.

Pike’s offer of $331,341.25 was the lowest of five. The others were P & B Paving of Gray for $445,589.85, St. Laurent & Son of Lewiston for $352,800, All States Construction of Richmond for $334,485.22 and Spencer Group Paving of Turner for $337,677.19.

“That’s pretty competitive right there,” Selectperson Brett Deyling said.

The work includes sections of Norlands, Goding and Waters Hill roads.

In other business, the board approved changes to credit card spending limits for the fire chief and administrative assistant as part of a new credit card policy. The limit for the fire chief’s card was raised from $500 to $2,500.

“Most things are bought on account,” Selectperson Scott Richmond, who also serves on the fire department, said. A major incident, such as a hazmat situation could require more than what the chief is allowed, he noted.

The limit for the administrative assistant was raised from $1,500 to $2,500.

Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said he mailed 145 certified letters on property tax liens, almost maxing the limit of his card.

The board also decided to post an opening on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors on the town Facebook page. No one sought the position during the June 8 town meeting. There were some write-in votes cast but all declined the position, Miller said.

Advertising the position was suggested by Miller as a way to fill the position.

“Don’t spend the money,” Mark Chretien, chairman of the Select Board, said.”

