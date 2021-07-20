FARMINGTON — The programs listed are not Mt. Blue RSD sponsored activities, however this brochure is being distributed through its schools as a community service. All costs associated with its printing are paid for by the Farmington Recreation Department.

Summer of 2021 Youth Program Directory. The Farmington Recreation Department is located at the Farmington Community Center, 127 Middle Street. Office Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., phone (207) 778-3464. Check out our Facebook Page for more info facebook.com/farmingtonrec. Director of Parks and Recreation: Matthew L. Foster, CPRP; Assistant Director: Jennifer R. Savage. If you have any ideas for programs, would like to volunteer or help in some way, we want to hear from you! Please give us a call or stop by and chat with us!

Kinder Prep: This program runs July 29 to Aug. 19 for ages three to five on Thursdays. REGISTRATION: Farmington residents $25, out of town residents $35.

Time to have fun preparing for Kindergarten and exciting growing years to come! This program will be geared towards developing the minds and creativity of your child while they get to work on skills to help them prepare for becoming a Kindergartner. The big year is coming so why not help your child with a head start? This program will involve fun directional games, crafts, stories, and they will be working on several motor skills.

Jennifer Savage worked for over eight years with toddlers at a child center and will be directing, and is very excited to get this program started. She is looking forward to using her skills to further develop and assist your child in being ready for their future. Please join us for this program running from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Flag Football Camp! — This program runs Aug. 3 to Aug. 12 for children entering second and third grade on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays. REGISTRATION: Farmington res. $25, out of town res. $35.

Looking to introduce your child to football in a safe and exciting way? This is a NO CONTACT camp, which allows children to focus on fun instead of worrying about getting hurt through contact with the other participants. Players will be able to practice new skills and drills, exercise, scrimmage each other, and make new friends. The camp will be about the children gaining confidence and learning to love the sport of football. Flag Football Camp will run from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. evenings at the Hippach Little League Field.

Ben Ladd has been helping the Recreation Department with several children’s programs and will be leading the Flag Football Camp. He played football as a youngster and loves flag football. With Ben’s help, we are sure this will be a program your children will want to come back to. Enrollment is limited.

