Remember Heritage Day is Saturday July 31 and the events will be scattered throughout the village area, much the same as last year. It was still uncertain what if any meals would be available but watch Facebook for a schedule! I will try to get the finalized schedule in next week’s article.

This week we are going to travel from Center Hill Cemetery on the gravel road to Masterman Neighborhood to see how many family homes used to be on this short stretch of road including the Mt. Blue Road.

The Coburn homestead was on the right just before Center Hill Cemetery. Behind the cemetery (on the right) was the a Masterman homestead. Just past the cemetery on the left was the Nathan P. Rowell home and the Howards lived far up on the right. The Timothy Frye/Louis Pratt duplex was just beyond the Howards on the left side of the road. Remaining on the left we come to the drive to the Hilton home today, where Hannah Coburn lived. Just beyond the entrance to the Center Hill overlook were the Thomas Williams and SJ Hawes homesteads fairly close together on the left. M. Phillips occupied the next dwelling on the right before you enter the Mt. Blue Road.

Now, almost immediately after you turned off from the Center Hill Road on to the Mt. Blue Road, there used to be a road to the right leading to Hedgehog Hill. There was a home there but I have yet to find out who lived there, and I believe F. Scammon lived at the base of Hedgehog Hill on the left and the Jones had two dwellings at the base of Hedgehog Hill then continuing on was the Hosier place.

Back to the Mt. Blue Road – J.F. Witham lived on the right and J. Russell, J.A. Russell and H.D. Russell had homes in back of him as well as one of many small schools throughout town—remember NO buses or vehicles — walking was your only transportation to school so there were MANY one room schoolhouses throughout the town. At the base of Mt. Blue were the homes of R. Vining (right), Page Vining (left), Hiram Vining (left-my father’s grandfather), York (right), Barber Masterman (right) and Perkins. This is all State Park land now with only cellar holes and stone walls marking old property lines!

Now, going back to the Center Hill Road there was only one homestead, that of H. Holt on Keyes Brook where the road ended at that time. But it continued on in 1861 with such names as Levi Webster, the two Russell bothers’ homes, Newman, Reynolds, Stearns, and Laughton.

At the sharp 90-degree corner to the left on my 1861 map was the road that led up to what was called the Masterman Neighborhood then and road name today! Aptly named, as only H.W. Jones had a home up there without the surname of Masterman (perhaps he was married to a Masterman daughter) as everyone else was a Masterman — A. Masterman, Daniel Masterman, D. Masterman, J. Masterman, S. Masterman and Hiram Masterman as well as two shingle mills!

As you can see Weld was heavily populated — because each of these names had large families — and this is only part of one street!!

Lake Day Saturday, July 17, was overcast which kept it a bit cooler and more enjoyable!

filed under: