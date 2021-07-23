CANTON — A public hearing to review a proposed marijuana ordinance will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Town Office meeting room. The announcement was made at Thursday’s selectmen meeting.

Planning Board member Diane Ray wrote on the town Facebook page this week that “no retail marijuana establishments can be licensed without the town either voting in an ordinance or voting to ‘opt-in’ to medical marijuana (establishments).”

Municipalities and counties have to agree to allow an adult-use marijuana business in a town, plantation or township. Those governing officials could opt-in for different tiers of allowed marijuana growth and different types of marijuana commercial entities, as outlined under state law. The state handles the planning and licensing of a cannabis-related business.

A town vote on retail establishments is tentatively planned in August, selectmen said in June.

In other business Thursday, Selectman Brian Keene asked for volunteers for a “work party” at 10 a.m. Saturday to set up four new ‘Welcome to Canton’ signs on Route 108 near the Livermore town line and near the Peru town line, and on Route 140 close to the Jay and Hartford town lines.

After an executive session, selectmen voted to give highway Foreman Paul McKenna a raise to $23.50 an hour. He’s worked for the town for seven years.

In a separate executive session, Deputy Clerk Nicky Girard received a 90-day job review, was offered the position permanently and given a raise to $15.75 an hour, Selectman Carol Robbins said Friday.

