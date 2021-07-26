Emergency responders and bystanders work Monday to free occupants of a car after a dump truck fell on it on Route 2 in Wilton. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

WILTON — Six people were injured, including three children, just after 11 a.m. Monday when a dump truck filled with rocks tipped over onto a passenger car on U.S. Route 2 West, near the intersection of Jay Street.

Emergency responders stabilized the truck with stabilizers, and responders and bystanders helped remove rocks from the 2010 Ford Focus driven by Olin Hiscock, 34, of Wilton. Passengers were Mary Jordan, 40, of Livermore Falls, her 4-year-old child, and two other children, ages 4 and 12, according to police Chief Heidi Wilcox.

All five of them were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Jordan was taken from there to another hospital by LifeFlight medical helicopter.

Emergency responders work at the scene of a crash where six people were injured Monday morning when a dump truck hauling rocks tipped over onto a passenger car on Route 2 in Wilton, near the Jay Street intersection. Emergency responders and bystanders picked up rocks off the car and worked to free several people trapped in the car. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

The 2004 Volvo dump truck driver, Neil Buck, 51, of Augusta was also taken to the Farmington hospital. The truck is owned by Michael Buck, 46, of Chelsea, Wilcox said.

The dump truck was loaded with rocks and overturned onto the Ford Focus.

Emergency responders work at the scene of a crash where six people were injured Monday morning when a dump truck hauling rocks tipped over onto a passenger car on Route 2 in Wilton, near the Jay Street intersection. Emergency responders and bystanders picked up rocks off the car and worked to free several people trapped in the car. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Responders carried one man to the lawn of a house where some of the other injured were being treated. Firefighters had to cut off the roof of the car to get in to work on Jordan, who was trapped in it.

Wilton officer Benjamin Moseley is investigating what happened.

Wilton, East Dixfield and Farmington fire rescue departments worked to free Jordan. Local lumberman Jamie Burhoe and his pulp truck, nearby MDOT workers with their skidsteer, and Collins Wrecker Service worked in tandem to stabilize both vehicles.

NorthStarEMS ambulance and Med-Care Ambulance were on scene to help the injured. Many neighbors and people passing by stopped to help as well, Wilcox said.

Wilton Police were helped on scene by the Jay Police Department and Maine State Police.

Two tow trucks and a pulp truck put the dump truck back on its wheels after six people were injured Monday morning after the truck hauling rocks and a car collided on Route 2 in Wilton, near Jay St. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Wilton Maine

