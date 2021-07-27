WILTON — The driver of a car that was involved in a collision with a dump truck Monday did not yield the right-of-way to the truck, police Chief Heidi Wilcox said Tuesday.

Six people were injured in the wreck.

All of the injured, except a passenger who had been trapped in the car, have been treated and released from hospitals, according to Wilcox. The passenger, Mary Jordan, 40, of Livermore Falls, has a broken rib and a fractured collarbone, Wilcox said.

She was taken by a LifeFlight medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The car — a 2010 Ford Focus — was being driven by Olin Hiscock, 34, of Wilton, on Maxwell Road, coming from Jay, and was attempting to cross U.S. Route 2 West to get to Main Street, which is directly across from Maxwell Road, Wilcox said.

The dump truck, driven by Neil Buck, 51, of Augusta, was hauling a load of rocks when it tipped over on to the car, spilling part of its load onto the car as the vehicles collided.

Three children who were in the car, two 4-year-olds and a 12-year-old, are family members or friends of the family. One of the 4-year-olds is Jordan’s child.

Immediately after the collision the truck was stabilized, and responders and bystanders helped remove rocks from on and around the crushed car and worked to get occupants out of the car and the truck.

The “cause of (the) accident is the Focus failing to yield right-of-way to the dump truck. (The) dump truck was westbound on Route 2,” Wilcox said. The Ford Focus was coming off Maxwell Road crossing to Main Street, she said.

No charges are pending, Wilcox said.

Diana Gray, who operates The Lunch Pad in Livermore Falls, said Jordan is one of the dishwashers at the restaurant.

“She is an incredibly hard worker,” Gray said, and is a single mother with two daughters.

“Her husband passed away a couple of years ago,” Gray said. Jordan had one of her daughters with her at the time of the crash and the child lost two front teeth, Gray said.

Gray saw a post on Facebook about the accident on Monday and told a friend they needed to say a prayer. At the time she didn’t know that it was Jordan, then she saw Jordan’s name and a photo of the wreck.

“I didn’t know then if she would be alive,” Gray said.

Dozens of people on different online posts indicated they were praying for Jordan.

On Tuesday, Gray talked with Jordan from the hospital and “I told her it was a miracle,” she said, that she was alive.

Jordan told Gray said she had a broken collarbone, a broken rib and a punctured lung.

Gray said Jordan was worried about her job. “I told her I hired someone temporarily just until she gets her feet under her,” Gray said, and that her job will be waiting for her.

“We enjoy her very much. She has a great personality. She fits right in,” Gray said.

Former state Rep. Tina Riley of Jay started a gofundme page for Jordan on Monday.

She posted that she “learned when her son was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy almost 20 years ago that when people in our community need support, they can count on the people in this area to come through for them.”

“Right now, I am hopeful that the community will come through for a hard-working local mom and her family,” Riley wrote.

As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, $635 of the fund’s $5,000 goal had been reached.

