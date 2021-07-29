JAY — Burgess Bass Productions will host the first Spruce Mountain Blues Bash on Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Spruce Mountain Ski Area. Award-winning bands will be featured and there will be free weekend camping at the bottom of the Face Trail.

Burgess Bass has organized the two-day event with headliners.

On Friday night, Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats will perform first, followed by musician Dan Charette. The show is 7-10:30 p.m.

The rest of the festivities will begin at noon on Saturday. People should bring lawn chairs and blankets.

This is a family-friendly event, Ron Jacques, president of the Spruce Mountain Ski Club, said. The towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls own the mountain, and the club operates the ski area and owns the equipment.

This will be a rain or shine event, Jacques said.

Tickets to the event will be sold at the gate. A weekend pass is $40. Tickets are $10 to attend just Friday night’s show at the lodge, said Matt Bilodeau, the event organizer.

The stage will be set up at the bottom of the Bunny Slope and the audience is set up to watch from the top of it. It is a more gradual slope and pedestrian friendly, Jacques said.

Each band will play for 75 minutes with a 15 minute break, according to Bilodeau.

First up on Saturday is Matt & the Barnburners to be followed by Dave Mello and the Dave Mello Blues Band. The Blue Flames will be up next and then Chris Beard of New York.

There will be a variety of food and beverage vendors, as well as a ‘big” barbecue. The Area Youth Sports will be selling hot dogs, hamburgers and French fries.

For more information on the bash, call Bilodeau at 207-520-0816.

The Spruce Mountain Ski Club will receive a portion of the proceeds of the event.

The Spruce Mountain Ski Club is in the process of purchasing a used groomer from Titcomb Mountain ski area in Farmington, Jacques said. A $10,000 down payment was made and there will be four more payments of $5,000 each to complete the purchase, he said.

Jacques has organized a gofundme fundraiser to help with the cost.

“We’re as always desperately in need of volunteers,” he said.

