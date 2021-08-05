FARMINGTON — A jam-packed day greeted attendees at Summer Fest Saturday, July 31.

The festival was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

Morning activities included a craft fair at Narrow Gauge Cinemas, farmers market in the courthouse parking lot, free yard sale at Franklin County Children’s Task Force and an obstacle course challenge at Leib Field. Music performances were provided by Gambol Creek, Tumbledown and Merry-Go-Roundup.

Farmington Historical Society held an open house at the Octagon House. Children could identify objects from the past at the ‘What’s It’ table.

Meetinghouse Park was filled in the afternoon with offerings such as free tattoos and face painting, balloon art and corn hole play.

“It’s going great,” organizer Susun Terese said. “This is a park full. It’s a perfect day for it. It’s awesome.”

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. hotdogs, watermelon, cookies and punch were available on the lawn of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. Donations received will support the Ecumenical Heat Fund.

A large crowd gathered in the park to watch the talent show which saw Skylar Thurlow, Jaycee Orr and Josey Marcotte performing dance routines. Singing individually were Cassie Blodgett, Zdena Hajek and Travis (no last name available). Malcolm Reynolds closed out the show with his magic tricks.

Miss Shiretown Queen Trinity Mincey was master of ceremonies for the show.

Participants were given gift cards afterwards. Cards were donated by Dunkin’ Donuts, Minikins, The Dugout Bar and Grill and The Ice Cream Shoppe.

“They all gave generously,” organizer Dr. Erika Schumacher said.

Blue Crew, the robotics team from Mt. Blue High School sold ice cream floats and other cool treats to support their program. Four of the team’s robots were on display. Members and advisor Richard Wilde gave demonstrations and explained the robots functions. Some were built using 3-D printers.

Farmington firefighters brought a fire engine to the courthouse parking lot for community members of all ages to take a closer look at and sit in.

Horse and wagon rides were offered. There was a long line waiting for their turn, Terese noted.

Natural High Jumble, a musical interactive show in the gazebo was enjoyed by many. Later Crooked Bill then Matt and the Barnburners took the stage.

Narrow Gauge Cinema was the place to be Saturday evening for a fireworks display followed by a movie special in the outdoor theater.

The fun-filled day with great weather was enjoyed by all.

