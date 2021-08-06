REGION — Maine Woodland Owners will be offering a slate of forestry education events in August, many in partnership with local land trusts and conservation agencies. The organization sponsors over 50 programs throughout the state each year to support woodland owners and stewards in managing their land. These events are attended by several hundred people, who altogether, hold a significant number of acres of woodland in Maine. These programs provide opportunities to gather in the woods for hands-on experiences hearing from experts and landowners about forest management options and ways to enjoy their acres.

Tuesday, August 10, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Managing Your Woodland for Wildlife in Skowhegan – District Forester Jim Ferrante and Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Private Lands Wildlife Biologist Joe Roy will lead this outdoor session which will discuss the forest management decisions and techniques that woodland owners and managers can employ to encourage wildlife activity. The workshop will focus on the four key components of wildlife habitat: space, food, cover and water – and how forest management impacts all four. Joe and Jim will also review invasive species and the management options available.

Friday, August 13, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Chainsaw Training in Surry – Learn everything from saw maintenance through firewood cutting and tree felling in this hands on program. Highly experienced instructors will guide participants. You can use your own saw or one of ours. Required safety gear is required.

Saturday, August 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Management Goals and Objectives in Old Town – Establishing goals and objectives for managing your own woodlot is very personal and dependent on needs and interests of individual landowners., Consulting Forester, David Wardrop, District Forester, Kenny Fergusson, and landowner, Larry Beauregard, will discuss the most common options and see first-hand how some of them were used to formulate the goals and objectives that form the basis of a forest management plan for Beauregard Woodlands.

Thursday, August 19, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Forest Conservation Practices to Improve your Forestland in Hiram/Brownfield – Retired District Forester, Merle Ring, and District Forester Mike Richards will present information about programs available to woodland owners and what forestry practices Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) conducts and what they look like. Learn about the different kinds of practices you can implement on your land for improving timber stands, protecting water resources, and enhancing wildlife habitat.

Tuesday, August 24, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Invasive Plants Workshop in Dover-Foxcroft – Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation Service is hosting Maine Natural Areas Program biologist Nancy Olmstead who will present information about ecology, impacts, identification, and management of invasive plants.

Maine Woodland Owners, previously known as Small Woodland Owners Association of Maine – or SWOAM, was formed in 1975 as an educational organization dedicated to providing knowledge and technical support for Maine’s small woodland owners. Its goal is to increase landowner engagement and long-term woodland stewardship to ensure the health of Maine’s forests.

All events are open to the public. Program fees vary depending on the event. To learn more about these events including how to register visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org/events. For more information about Maine Woodland Owners and visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org, or contact Jennifer Hicks, Director of Communications and Outreach at [email protected], (207) 844-0348.

