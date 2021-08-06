WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Summer League, July 27
Men’s High Game scratch: Bob Neuschwanger 223, Mike Crandall 217, John Gregoire 201
Mens High Series scratch: John Gregoire 549, Bob Neuschwanger 537, Mike Crandall 516
Mens High Game handicap: Bob Neuschwanger 261, Mike Crandall 256, John Gregoire 251
Mens High Series handicap: John Gregoire 699, Bob Neuschwanger 651, Mike Crandall 633
Women High Game scratch: Becky Gregoire 180, Stephanie Millay 157, Cathy Walton 155
Women’s High Series scratch: Becky Gregoire 473 Stephanie Millay 408, Muriel Lisherness 407
Women High Game handicap: Becky Gregoire 253, Stephanie Millay 239, Judy Cubby 228
Women’s High Series handicap: Becky Gregoire 692 Stephanie Millay 654, Muriel Lisherness 653
