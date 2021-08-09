Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10

***The conduct of the meeting will include remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend in person or by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-6538***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a public hearing and vote on a new application for a liquor license for Chanthalaty Vilayphan d/b/a Sabaidee Thai Restaurant, LLC, located at 168 Front Street

Item 3: To hold a public hearing and vote on a new application for a lunch wagon permit for the Food Dude, owned and operated by Takoda and Shelly Zoebisch of Freeman Township, located at various locations

Item 4: To meet new Police Officers Matthew Brann and Ethan Whitney

Item 5: To approve an application for pole locations on High Street for Consolidated Communications of Northern New England Company, LLC and Central Maine Power Company

Item 6: To approve an agreement to issue a construction overlimit permit to the contractor for Maine DOT Project Number 022296.01

Item 7: To determine how to fill the Town’s seat on the Maine Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Committee (LPC)

Item 8: To approve the Minutes of July 27

Item 9: To discuss other business

« Previous

Next »

filed under: