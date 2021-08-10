LIVERMORE — Selectpersons Tuesday, Aug. 3, were informed residents would like work done on Sanders and Norton roads.

“A lady came in the other day, gave me a makeshift petition of about 60 to 70 people that would like the town to fix those roads,” Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said.

On Sanders and Norton roads, Selectperson Brett Deyling asked. There’s not that many people out there, he added.

“Norton Road is bad, it’s terrible but it’s not the worst road in town,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said. “Sanders Road is not bad, it has a few spots.”

Highway Foreman Roger Ferland will be using cold mix to get to some of those spots the next time the grader is out, Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said.

“Sanders Road can last another five years,” Deyling said. “It’s not getting fixed any time soon.”

Norton Road is towards the top of the list of roads to work on, Richmond said.

There are a few big rocks in Sanders that could be dealt with, Deyling said.

“We’ll go back, try to do some re-coats,” Chretien said.

If the town approved more funds for roads, more work could be done, Deyling said.

In other business it was voted to spend $5,000 in a joint effort with Jay and Livermore Falls to determine the value of four hydroelectric facilities owned by Eagle Creek Renewable Energy.

They’re asking $15,000 split between the three towns, Deyling said.

Jay’s Select Board recently approved the expenditure. Livermore Falls was expected to act on it at their next board meeting.

Two of the facilities are in Jay with one each in Livermore and Livermore Falls.

All four were purchased by Eagle Creek from Verso Corp. in 2016 for nearly $62 million. The New Jersey-based company then filed tax abatement applications in early 2018, claiming the combined valuations should be reduced to $27.36 million.

“You did this before,” Miller said. “It’s up significantly. It (the fee) was only a couple thousand last time.”

Richmond said he had spoken with Paul (Binette, assessing agent).

“They didn’t get into it last time, get into a full site visit,” Richmond said. “They bowed out, that’s why we didn’t spend as much money last time.”

The company bought the hydroelectric facilities for $60 million, now they’re saying they are only worth $30 million, Chretien said.

“The three towns got together,” Richmond said. “We all use the same assessor, John O’Donnell (& Associates in New Gloucester). He coordinated it, got a lawyer and they dropped it.”

The expenditure, which is not budgeted for, would probably be put under the town’s legal account, Chretien said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: