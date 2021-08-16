FARMINGTON — A Harmony woman was hurt Sunday night after her car swerved to avoid hitting a dog on Lucy Knowles Road and struck a guardrail.

Mackenzie Harding, 19, was driving a Chevrolet Impala east about 10:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to officer Ethan Whitney’s report, Jocelyn Kelly, office assistant at the Farmington Police Department, said Monday. The rear of driver’s side was damaged, she said.

Harding hit her head and was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.

