Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

***Effective June 1, 2021, Select Board meetings will be held in person at the Town Office Meeting Room. Meetings will be streamed live through Mt. Blue TV: www.mtbluetv.org and will be available on the Town of Wilton Facebook page as a recording. The meeting is open to the public. For information on participating in this meeting remotely, please call Wilton Town Office at 207-645-4961 or email [email protected]***

Pledge of Allegiance

I. Minutes of the Select Board meeting of Aug. 3, 2021

II. Public comment

III. Recreation Department items

A. Public comment parks and facility use policy amendments

B. Consideration of parks and facility use policy amendments

C. Request of funds from Recreation Trust Fund

IV. 6 Gilbert Street – septic tank

V. Fire department report – Chief Sonny Dunhma

VI. Blueberry Fest recap – Tom Saviello

VII. To authorize town attorney to take legal action regarding land use violations on property owned by Timothy Amerson located on Route 2 East in Wilton (Tax Map 34, Lot 130)

VIII. Consideration of pole permit for Temple Road – two new poles

IV. Manager’s report

A. County/municipal collaboration on ARPA funds

B. 124 Prospect Street – auction of town foreclosed property

X. Other business

XI. Executive Session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) Personnel

XII. Other business

