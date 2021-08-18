Sales

NORTH JAY — August 14 – North Jay Grange is holding an Indoor/Outdoor Sale and Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1p.m. Nice men’s, women’s, children’s clothing, dishes, household goods, small furniture. FMI- 207-208-9225

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, August 20, the supper will feature Lasagna, garlic bread and dessert. Friday, August 27, the menu will feature meatloaf, potatoes, carrots and dessert. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 would still like ideas and recipes for their famous Friday night suppers. The next time you pick up a meal, drop off a suggestion, please.

EAST WILTON – On Saturday, August 21, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a public takeout/pickup supper from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. The menu will be Baked Ham with Raisin Sauce, Potato salad, Vegetable, Rolls and Pumpkin Whoopie Pies for dessert. $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Reservations for meals are requested by 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 19. For meal reservations, you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366: Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area at a cost of $10.00 per meal

Cribbage



JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 will once again be hosting cribbage night starting Wednesday August 18, at 6 p.m. The doors will be open at 6. The post is also planning several events and are working on a calendar to let the community know what are the coming events. The first being the 20th anniversary of 9-11.

Antique Auto



HARTFORD —The Hartford Heritage Society is hosting an Antique Auto Show at the J & O Irish Museum at 1225 Main St./Rte. 140 in Hartford. The date is August 28 with rain date of August 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. We are looking for all Antique Auto owners in the area to join us for a couple of hours, show off their vehicle and take home a homemade jam or relish for every entry. Best of Show, 2nd and 3rd places will also take home a little larger gift. We will be selling hot dogs, sandwiches with chips, soda and desserts. Inside the museum we will be giving tours of the museum and free ice cream sundaes. For more information, you can call Rosie at 597-2270 or Doreen at 224-7147.

Livermore Library



LIVERMORE —The Livermore Library Association is having their annual meeting on Wednesday, August 25, at 6 p.m., at the Livermore Library on Church St., in Livermore. Updates will be given on the new furnace, needed repairs to the building, how the opening on Saturdays are going, and changes that have been made to the children’s room. Amanda Barton, librarian, applied for a Stephen King grant and will be giving an update. For more information you can e-mail Amanda at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: