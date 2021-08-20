At the Franklin County Animal Shelter, their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 pm. Dog adoptions are being performed by appointment only. Please call FCAS at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule an appointment if you are interested in adopting a new canine family member.”

This week, the Pets of the Week are:

Willie, Cattle Dog Mix, 6 Years, Male: Meet Willie. This little guy has a big heart and a lot of love to give. Willie loves people, going for walks and car rides. He really just wants to be with you as much as he can and wants to go on all of your adventures with you. According to his previous home, Willie has lived with both cats and kids, and he has done well with them in the past. He is selective about his dog friends and would like to meet any current canines in the house to see if they can be friends.

Antonio, 1 Year, Male: Hi there. My name is Antonio. I am a very sweet, energetic, and outgoing dude who loves attention. I get along with pretty much everyone here at the shelter.

