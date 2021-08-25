LIVERMORE FALLS — For the remainder of August, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls services will not be livestreamed. Come early for the best seat in the house.

I was struck with horror driving around Maine earlier this week. I saw something red hanging from a tree- a leaf!

It is hard to believe that summer is almost over. As we change the lemonade for apple cider and the beach ball for Halloween costumes, we must keep in mind that change is always happening. The one thing that never changes is God. He is constant. He is the only constant in our lives.

“Heaven and Earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.”- Matthew 24:35

With the Delta variant wreaking havoc for the unvaccinated, we are still following all CDC guidelines. Masks and social distance are required for unvaccinated. In Androscoggin County, you are encouraged, but not required to wear masks if you are fully vaccinated.

Bible study will resume on September 14. We are also hoping to have Sunday school before worship. If you would be interesting in attending on a weekly basis, please let Pastor Forrest know. We are trying to figure out the best times for scheduling. For now: Coffee Hour: 9:45-10:30. Sunday School and Worship: 10:30 a.m. 207-897-2656. 25 Church St Livermore Falls.

The week ahead: Quiet week at First Baptist Church. We will see you for Sunday morning Aug. 22 worship at 10:30 as we continue learning about the Book of Revelation. Hymn Sing Sunday, August 22, 7 – 8 p.m. Soap N More Store, Saturday August 28, 9 a.m. to Noon

May God continue to bless us,

Pastor Forrest

