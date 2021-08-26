At the Franklin County Animal Shelter, their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 pm. Dog adoptions are being performed by appointment only. Please call FCAS at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule an appointment if you are interested in adopting a new canine family member.”

This week, the Pets of the Week are:

Ralph, Male, 1 to 3 Years: Hi there. My name is Ralph. I am a sweet guy who is a little bit on the shy side, but I love headpats and attention. I’d love to find a quiet and patient home who will help me continue to come out of my shell more. I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

Bandit, 10 Years, Male, Mixed Breed: Meet Bandit! Bandit is a small and talkative guy looking for a quiet home for the remainder of his golden years. Bandit is loving with the people who he chooses to be his friends but is indifferent about the rest. He can be selective with his humans and will need a patient home who will give him the time he needs to adjust. Bandit would prefer to find a home without other dogs, but he has done well with the cats here at the shelter. We have not seen him interact with children, but he can be skittish when it comes to loud noises and sudden movement, so we would really love to find him a laid back and quiet home.

