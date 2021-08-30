LIVERMORE FALLS — State fire investigators were back at The Lunch Pad on Monday to continue the probe into a burglary, vandalism and an attempt to start a fire at the eatery on Park Street, also known as Route 133.

They are seeking the public’s help to solve in the case.

Police officer Keith Masse said the restaurant was broken into and there was possible fire damage.

The damage was discovered Saturday morning when the owner and others arrived to open the restaurant.

“The Lunch Pad, established in 1986, was broken into, vandalized, and gravely damaged,” according to a post on a gofundme page set up by Heidi Gray. As of Monday afternoon, $2,695 had been raised.

“We are reaching out to local patrons and community members to rally around business owner, Diana Gray, who could use uplifting support and assurance of our care and concern,” according to Heidi Gray.

Diana Gray, who was widowed last fall, has worked to “keep her business open despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 on the workforce as well as with supply and demand, now this current and unforeseen situation, Diana has faced immense adversity,” Heidi Gray wrote. “Through it all, she has persevered in order to provide her loyal customers with homemade menu items, and she has maintained a positive outlook.”

The restaurant is closed until further notice.

All funds raised will help reopen the business.

“We were vandalized last night and they tried to start a fire,” Diana Gray wrote on The Lunch Pad Facebook page. “There was a lot of damage … My employees and myself love you all and thank you for your concern and caring.”

No new information was available Monday, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are looking to speak to anyone who may have information related to the case. To reach them call the Augusta office at 207-626-3870

