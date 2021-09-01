JAY — Lainey Fitch and her brothers wore special T-shirts Wednesday for their first day of classes at Regional School Unit 73.

Printed on the purple, red and blue shirts were “I’m ready to crush” across the top and their respective grades on the bottom with a colorful character in the center.

The three were all smiles as they waited for the bus to pick them up on Route 4.

Lainey, a kindergartner, and Logan, a second-grader, attend Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore, while Levi is a third-grader at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay.

“Me and mom have the same bracelets,” Lainey said.

On Old Jay Hill Road, fourth-grader Kristina Wilson, who waited for the bus, said, “School is always the same.”

Farther up the road, sophomore Makinlee Holt said she was looking forward to seeing her friends and being back in school full time.

Spruce Mountain High School Principal TJ Plourde, waiting to greet students as they arrived, said, “Things are going good. Yesterday with the ninth-graders went well. The kids had a great day.”

Freshman Avery Ryder said she was looking forward to the baking class.

There was no evidence of the rumored sit-in to protest the mask-wearing requirement.

“So long as it’s peaceful and doesn’t interfere with normal operations of the school, that’s fine,” Superintendent Scott Albert said. More districts requiring masks to be worn in school buildings might have had an impact, he said.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Pat St. Clair said the arrival of drivers was going smoothly.

