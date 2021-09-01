LIVERMORE FALLS — The owner of The Lunch Pad on Park Street posted on its Facebook page Wednesday morning that the restaurant, which has been closed since Saturday because of vandalism and an attempt to start fire in it, will reopen Sept. 11.
The damage was discovered Saturday morning.
State fire investigators continue to investigate what happened.
“I want to thank this amazing community for the outpouring of concern and the offers to help in any way possible,” owner Diana Gray wrote in her post. “This has been a terrible setback for us and very difficult to understand but it will not stop us. The Lunch Pad will open Saturday. September 11, better than ever! Come welcome us back. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”
