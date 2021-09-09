JAY — During the Regional School Unit 73 board meeting Thursday, Chairman Robert Staples said the board represents the students, staff and physical plant of RSU 73, not the will of voters.

“Given the local climate and some of the online attacks leveled at us, people saying that we’re not following what the taxpayers want, complaining about doing the survey then asking why bother if the results aren’t followed, I want to clear up some misunderstandings about the role of our school board members,” Staples said.

On Aug. 12, directors tabled a decision on requiring masks be worn in Spruce Mountain schools. Many of those speaking at the meeting favored parental choice.

A survey on masking preference was distributed within the district prior to the Aug. 12 meeting. Staples had asked Superintendent Scott Albert to share results with the board.

Of the 940 responses received, 589 were from parents/caregivers, 69 students, 233 staff and 63 community members.

Results showed:

• 169 want mandatory masking for all students and staff

• 140 want mandatory masking for any unvaccinated students or staff

• 580 want optional masking for all students and staff

• 112 want optional masking for only vaccinated students and staff (some of these also answered about mandatory masking for any unvaccinated person)

“I felt that it would be another source of information that we could use in deciding how we would vote on the issue of masks,” Staples said Thursday. “Remember, the Maine Supreme (Judicial) Court has ruled that our school board members represent the students, staff and physical plant of RSU 73. We do not represent the will of the voters.”

On Aug. 19, directors voted 6-5 that all people would wear face coverings inside buildings after a vote to permit personal choice failed.

Related Masks to be worn in Spruce Mountain School District buildings

Staples also referred to a principle set forth by Maine’s supreme court: “(T)he (school) committee acts as a public board. It in no sense represents the town. Its members are chosen by the voters of the town, but after their election they are public officers deriving their authority from the law and responsible to the State for the good faith and rectitude of their acts.”

“We have to do what is best for the students, staff and physical plant,” Staples said.

In other business, from among six applicants, Spruce Mountain High School alumni Hunter Dalton and Morgan Dalton have been selected to receive $1,000 Marcia and Louis Brown Scholarships, Director Phoebe Pike said. Hunter is attending the University of Maine at Farmington to study environmental sciences, while Morgan is studying nursing at St. Joseph’s College of Maine.

“This was a very difficult decision to make; all of the applications we received were exceptional,” Pike said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: