LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to trade a tax-acquired property on Route 133/Park Street for more than an acre of nearby land to build a new fire substation.

The town’s property at the intersection of state routes 133 and 106 is too small and has land title complications. The land acquired through the deal, owned by Charles Barker of Leeds, has 120 feet of frontage on Route 106/Leeds Road.

The town foreclosed on the parcel for back taxes, but to get financing on it to build a station the town had to wait five years from the time the foreclosure was finalized, former Fire Rescue Chief Edward Hastings IV said in February. There is about three years left before the town could get financing on it for a substation.

Residents voted 992-399, in a mix of absentee and in-person voting in November, to authorize selectmen to spend up to $400,000 over 20 years to build a one-bay fire substation in the East Livermore section of town. It is has to be built within a mile of routes 133 and 106. A five-member substation committee, made up of select board Chairman Jeff Bryant and Vice Chairman Ernie Souther, two firefighters, Hastings, Assistant Chief Tyler Poulin, and Sheila Scanlon, a resident of the East Livermore area was established following the vote.

Bryant said his position has always been that he wanted the substation on the corner area because of security and visibility, among other things.

Bryant gave an update on the committee on Tuesday, saying they needs two more firefighters since Poulin is relocating to Aroostook County and Hastings resigned from the chief position earlier this year. The firefighter positions are being filled and Interim Fire Chief Scott Shink said he will take one of the open spots on the committee. The committee will also need to use the town’s attorney for legal documents.

Bryant told residents because of where he was professionally, he did not have the time to do legwork and asked Souther to take over. Souther met up with Barker to discuss the land offer and Barker stated he was willing to trade tax map Lot 43 for the town’s lot. Barker also owns another lot between the two parcels.

Bryant said he met with Souther to find out where they were in the process and was told Barker wanted a letter of intent.

Scanlon questioned Bryant and Souther about what was going on and alleged a lack of communication over the progress. The committee has met several times previously, but not since May, Scanlon said.

Bryant said he wasn’t trying to hide anything from townspeople, which is why he chose Tuesday to give an update with the press in attendance.

Scanlon said the committee has a group email address.

Asked if the committee could be enlarged, Town Manager Amanda Allen said they should keep it at five members.

“I think we need to regroup. I think we have figure out what we are doing,” she said.

Bryant said if the board wanted, they could move forward on Barker’s property without water or sewer options, and no connection to the Hunton Loop Association.

The substation, however, needs to have a certain amount of water in a holding tank for fire suppression.

Souther motioned to have a deed made up to exchange the town’s lot for Barker’s lot. It would be brought to Barker for review.

