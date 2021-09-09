FARMINGTON — At the Franklin County Animal Shelter, their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 pm. Dog adoptions are being performed by appointment only. Please call FCAS at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule an appointment if you are interested in adopting a new canine family member.

This week, the Pets of the Week are:

Aurora, Pitbull Mix, 2 Years, Female: Meet Aurora! Aurora is a sweet girl once she gets to know you, but she can take time to learn to love new people. Once you are someone she loves and trusts, she loves you with everything she has. Aurora can tend to be protective of her space and her people when it comes to strangers. Aurora is selective about her dog friends, and would require a meet and greet. Her perfect home will be feline free since she does not do well with cats. She would be best suited in a home without children.

Blanket, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Hi there! My name is Blanket. I have a very interesting personality. I can be insanely sweet and outgoing. I am very demanding of attention and love to be doted on. However, when I’m done, please let me be. I am very selective about my cat friends here at the shelter.

