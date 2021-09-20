JAY — A local man was injured when a car, truck, motorcycle and exterior wall of a house at 11 Oak St. caught fire Saturday evening.

Police officer Dan Demers responded to a report of smoke at the residence at 5:39 p.m.

A car was on fire and was spreading to a truck parked nearby. Demers was allegedly confronted by a resident at the house, Jay police Chief Richard Caton IV said Monday.

The man told Demers to call the State Police Tactical Team because he was “‘not coming out alive,'” Caton said.

There was a shotgun and a rifle in his possession and in view, but the man did not threaten anyone, the chief said.

Livermore Falls, Wilton and state police responded. The tactical team was called but canceled. The man came out of the residence peacefully and had a shotgun with him that he put down, Caton said. Livermore Falls police helped talk the man out of the house.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken into protective custody. He was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and transferred to a Portland hospital for burns believed to be on his hands, Caton said.

“We’re investigating along with the (Office of the State Fire Marshal,)” he said.

When firefighters responded they staged near the Jay Car Wash on Main Street. It had been reported there was a man with a gun, Jay Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

After the man was taken into custody, firefighters moved in to put out the fire. When they arrived at the scene, Booker said, there was a power line down and Central Maine Power Co. was called in to shut off the power.

Besides the vehicles, the fire was mostly contained to the exterior side wall of the house, Booker said.

Jay Fire Rescue Capt. Darren Roundy “did a really good job keeping everyone safe,” he said.

The suspect sustained burns, he said.

Assisting Jay firefighters were departments from East Dixfield, Livermore Falls and Wilton.

State fire investigators were at the site Saturday night. The fire investigation has been turned over to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Booker said.

